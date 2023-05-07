Flyers trio will compete in 2023 IIHF World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship tournament begins on May 12th. The tournament will be co-hosted in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia. In all, 16 teams will compete for the hockey world championship.

Last year, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim represented Team Canada. Sanheim registered four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games while maintaining a +7 rating. Canada lost to Finland, claiming the silver medal.

The Flyers have three players representing their system while they play for their respective countries in the 2023 IIHF World Championship tournament. Scott Laughton will compete with Team Canada, while Cutter Gauthier and Ronnie Attard play for Team USA.

Scott Laughton

It’ll be the first time Laughton represents Team Canada since the 2013-2014 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament. He was the captain of Team Canada during that tournament, notching one assist in seven games.

Laughton had a career year in 2022-2023, deserving another opportunity to represent Canada. He scored 43 points (18G, 25A) in 78 games, emerging as a leader within the Flyers’ locker room. On a team without a captain and without one again in 2023-2024, Laughton was the only skater to wear an ‘A’ on his sweater. That says a lot about the way John Tortorella feels about Laughton.

Cutter Gauthier

The top prospect in the Flyers’ system, Gauthier is one of two representing Philadelphia on Team USA. After being drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Gauthier became a standout at Boston College this season. He scored 37 points (16G, 27A) in 32 games.

At the 2023 IIHF World Juniors Championship tournament, Gauthier competed on Team USA. He tallied ten points (4G, 6A) in seven games on the way to the bronze medal. In 2023-2024, Gauthier will return to Boston College for his sophomore season.

MADISON, WI – DECEMBER 02: U-18 forward Cutter Gauthier (19) during a college hockey match between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the U.S. National Under-18 Team on December 2, 2021 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire)

Following the end of the season for Boston College, speculation began to creep up about Gauthier signing an entry-level contract to start his professional career. He spoke with his family, advisors at Boston College, and the Flyers’ front office, including Daniel Briere, before deciding it would be in his best interest to stay in the NCAA another season.

Thriving in his freshman season, Gauthier became a go-to skater for Greg Brown. Expect his role to grow with his maturing development.

Ronnie Attard

For the first time in his playing career, Attard will represent Team USA. An exciting defenseman prospect in the Flyers’ system, Attard will compete for a roster spot this summer in training camp.

VOORHEES, NJ – JUNE 26: Ronnie Attard (52) in action at the Flyers Development Camp on June 28, 2019 at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

Attard featured in two road games (at St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars) this season but didn’t record a point. In 68 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Attard accounted for 32 points (12G, 20A) before adding another assist in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. At the AHL All-Star Weekend, Attard represented the Phantoms, replacing Cam York.

(Photo by Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire)