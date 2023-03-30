Flyers bring six-game point streak into Ottawa

On a season best six-game point streak, the Philadelphia Flyers are 5-0-1. Tonight, after a successful homestand, they’ll visit the capital of Canada, taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Tonight will conclude the season series. Tied, 1-1, the Senators won the last meeting on November 12th, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center. All time, the Flyers are 51-37-8-8 against Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators (36-33-5)

Tied with the Buffalo Sabres for fifth place in the Atlantic Division, the Ottawa Senators are still in the mix for the last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Five points points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Senators need to go on a hot streak to sniff a potential wildcard berth. On Monday, Ottawa defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-2, in a critical victory toward their wildcard chances.

Claude Giroux (28G, 43A) is a leader on and off the ice in Ottawa. Third in team scoring, Giroux is six points away from scoring a thousand. In his return to Philadelphia on November 12th, Giroux notched two assists in a 4-1 win.

Tim Stutzle (36G, 46A) dominated this season. Stutzle leads the Senators in team scoring, 24 points clear of his total a season ago, and projects to finish with 91 points before this campaign finishes. He is the leader of a bright, young core in Ottawa.

Here’s the projected lineup for the Ottawa Senators:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Brassard-Gambrell-Joseph

Brown-Kastelic-Watson



Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-Holden



Talbot

(Sogaard)

Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12)

Throughout the homestand, and amid a six-game point streak, the Philadelphia Flyers reiterate that they’re playing to win, not tank. At the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Flyers will most likely have a top-ten pick, but the hopes of drafting Connor Bedard are fading.

Morgan Frost (16G, 22A) buzzed on Tuesday versus the Montreal Canadiens. He scored multiple goals in a game for the second time in his career, gaining more respect from John Tortorella in the final stretch of the season:

“The goals are the goals; that’s great. We’re looking for that, but I think he’s [Frost] improved right on through away from the puck, which is a very important part of his game.” John Tortorella; 3/28/2023

Felix Sandstrom (2-10-2, 3.38GAA, 88.7%SV) earns his second consecutive start between the pipes. Carter Hart did not travel with the team to Ottawa, resting his lower-body injury. Sandstrom captured his second NHL win versus the Canaidens, stopping 27/29 shots on goal.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers:

Farabee-Cates-Tippett

van Riemsdyk-Hayes-Bellows

Laughton-Frost-Allison

Deslauriers-Laczynski-Lemieux



Provorov-York

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Seeler-DeAngelo



Sandstrom

(Ersson)

Place Your Bets

Philadelphia Flyers moneyline (+145)

Ottawa Senators moneyline (-170)

Claude Giroux anytime goalscorer (+155)

Morgan Frost over 0.5 points (+140)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The radio broadcast is available on 97.5 the Fanatic and Flyers Radio 24/7. The puck drops from the Canadian Tire Centre at 7pm.

(Photo Credit/Alex McIntyre)