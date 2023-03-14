Flyers hope to tie season series at home vs Golden Knights

The Philadelphia Flyers began the era with Daniel Briere as the interim General Manager with a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Losing 5-1 makes it seem the Flyers didn’t make the game competitive throughout regulation, but that wasn’t true. Sidney Crosby scored the eventual game-winner, but Philadelphia hung in the fight until the final five minutes of regulation.

Tonight, it’s the first game at the Wells Fargo Center of the Briere regime. The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights. A win tonight keeps Philadelphia from skidding into their fifth four-plus losing streak of the 2022-2023 season.

Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-6)

The Golden Knights are on a three-game win streak. They lead the NHL Pacific Division and are 7-2-1 over their last ten games.

Nicolas Hague (+1, 111BLK, 21GV, 47%CF) notched an assist, putting Vegas up 3-1 on Sunday. A cross-ice pass in the neutral zone from Hague allowed Michael Amadio to find Brett Howden on a scoring chance, where Amadio would bury the rebound. Hague was hit a lot at the T-Mobile Arena earlier this season by Zack MacEwen, Patrick Brown, and Lukas Sedlak, all no longer with the Flyers. In the last five games, Hague had two assists.

William Karlsson (13G, 31A) doubled in points with an assist and a goal on Sunday. He scored backhand on Jordan Binnington and returned the favor to Pavel Dorofeyev for the game-winner. He had two good scoring chances from the point earlier this season versus Philadelphia, both denied by Carter Hart, who is out with an illness. Karlsson has five points (2G, 3A) over the last five games.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Dorofeyev

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Cotter-Blueger-Kessel



Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud



Quick

(Patera)

Philadelphia Flyers (24-31-11)

On a three-game losing streak, the Flyers are searching for their first win of the Briere era. Ranked seventh in the NHL Metropolitan Division, Philadelphia is the coldest team in the league, matching the San Jose Sharks, who are on a three-game skid with a 2-7-1 record over the last ten.

Cam York (+5, 54BLK, 17GV, 50.3%CF) had a few good chances from the point and a tip-in opportunity from the crease that missed wide against the Penguins on Saturday. After the game, Tortorella stressed getting more traffic in front of opposing goaltenders and putting more sticks on the pucks for deflections. York blocked a shot and had a scoring chance go wide of the net earlier this season against the Golden Knights. In the last five games, York contributed one assist.

Owen Tippett (18G, 16A) shifted into another gear in Pittsburgh. He played a physical game, stable away from the puck while putting three good scoring chances on the net from the slot. Lately, he’s one of the lifelines of the offense, keeping pressure on goaltenders as an active shooter. Tippett has two points (1G, 1A) over the last five games.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers:

Laughton-Frost-Tippett

Farabee-Hayes-Foerster

van Riemsdyk-Cates-Laczynski

Deslauriers-Desnoyers-Bellows



Provorov-York

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Seeler-Braun



Sandstrom

(Ersson)

Place Your Bets

Philadelphia Flyers moneyline (+160)

Vegas Golden Knights moneyline (-190)

William Karlsson over .5pts (-115)

Owen Tippett anytime goal (+165)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights on NBC Sports Philadelphia with the radio broadcast available on 97.5 the Fanatic. The puck drops at 7pm.

(Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire)