New Eagles RB Rashaad Penny excited for “career restart” in Philadelphia

There aren’t many runningbacks in NFL history that average over 5.7 yards per carry over a career let alone in Eagles history. Rashaad Penny is one of those backs. For Penny though, those numbers don’t tell the whole story of what has been a frustrating start to his NFL career.

In his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia media, fresh after signing a one-year “prove it deal” with the Eagles, the former first-round pick is excited to turn those injury concerns around.

“I feel like this is a great spot for me to restart my career. It wasn’t a hard decision. A refresh to my career. Changing my narrative” Penny told reporters Thursday afternoon.

The narrative around Penny is quite simple, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy for a full season. A first-round pick out of San Diego State, the former Seahawk has played in just 38 of the 66 games due to a myriad of lower body injuries.

Since being drafted by Seattle, Penny has struggled to stay on the field consistently. Just last season, the running back suffered a broken fibula in week five.

Penny was quick to share though that he’s healthy going into the 2023 season and prepared to show his unique skill set to the fans in Philly.

“I feel like more of a slasher. I run hard. But I really try to run past people because that’s what I feel like I can do as well. Just trying to tie my game into more of power and setting up guys to run past them.” Penny added.

How does Penny fit the Eagles?

Penny’s downhill running style fits well with the Eagles’ offensive scheme. Behind the best offensive line in football with multiple first-team all-pros, the stage could be set for a breakout season for the back. It also helps when you have a legitimate MVP candidate at quarterback to help take the pressure off too.

“He’s (Jalen Hurts) ready to win the Super Bowl. I’m on it with him. I’m with him and I know the whole team is with him too. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Staying healthy will be the top concern for Penny going into this season. It could be his last chance at becoming a consistent NFL player. But with a large group of talented players around him, the pressure won’t always be on him to carry the offensive load for the Eagles.

And with a career restart on his mind, the new-look Penny could be exactly what the Eagles need offensively.

