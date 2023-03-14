Rashaad Penny signs with the Eagles: Is this a home-run hit from Howie?

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising move on Tuesday afternoon, bringing in former Seahawks running back, Rashaad Penny. Ian Rapoport was the man to break the news on what has otherwise been a quiet day at the office for Howie Roseman.

Who is Rashaad Penny?

Penny was a first-round pick in 2018 but has struggled massively with injuries. This eventually led to the arrival of Kenneth Walker and the rest was history.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the former Seahawks RB, however. While he’s only started 11 games and played in 42, he is an absolute wrecking ball when healthy. His best year came in 2021 where he led the league in yards per carry with 6.3 In a reduced role behind Walker in 2022, he still averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 51 attempts.

Rashaad Penny is likely going to be on a prove-it deal. If he balls out, he can secure the bag either in-house or elsewhere. This is a great move for an Eagles backfield preparing to say goodbye to Miles Sanders.

Why this is a good move for the Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell is likely going to be the 1A/B running back alongside Rashaad Penny, bringing a different skillset to the table just as he did to Sanders in 2022. Just look at how Gainwell’s playoff production jumped up in comparison to Sanders, who ended up dwindling towards the end.

There’s no way Penny can be a reliable workhorse until he proves he can stay healthy. But with a running back that explosive behind such a ruthless offensive line and in limited spurts, this is a home-run hit.

