Philadelphia Sports

Contact details: Jason Kelce likely the highest-paid center in the NFL following Eagles return

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 07: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

The City of Brotherly Love was jubilated yesterday when it was announced that veteran center, Jason Kelce, would be returning for a 13th season in midnight green. Adam Schefter revealed the contract details on Tuesday morning and unsurprisingly, Kelce has secured another big deal.

Jason Kelce secures the bag

Jason Kelce will receive $14.25M in 2023 in what many will presume to be his final season. He’s teetered on the edge of retirement for a few years and while one last rodeo with Jalen Hurts as his quarterback, and another big payday was too good to pass on, Father time will catch up eventually, as heartbreaking as that might be.

The $14.25M deal will still likely ensure Kelce (as of today) is the highest-paid center in the NFL. Frank Ragnow has a $16M cap hit, but $3.6M of that is an option. Kelce is going to see a large portion of his guaranteed, likely pushing him back to that top spot.

Did the Eagles pay Kelce too much?

That’s where people might sour on this deal a little. The Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens last year to be the heir to Kelce’s throne and this isn’t the first time that Roseman has gone above and beyond to take care of his own despite there being a clear line of succession (CC Jason Peters). There is talk of Cam Jurgens moving to guard to replace Isaac Seumalo, which would also make this move seem brighter.

This move is nowhere near as worrying, however, as Kelce is still playing at a ridiculously high level. He deserves every penny of this payday, but one has to wonder if that money could’ve been spent on retaining CJGJ, Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, or T.J Edwards.

It’s great that Jason Kelce is coming back for one more year and his play will undoubtedly live up to the price tag. Where the decision to pay Kelce so well gets interesting is how the defense has been gutted of potential free-agent returns over the last 24 hours and the Eagles have very little in the way of cap space to work with.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

About the Author

Liam Jenkins

Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites