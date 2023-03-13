Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce & Howie Roseman celebrate the veteran center’s contract extension

Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 07: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

It’s been a busy day for the Philadelphia Eagles as the legal tampering period has officially opened up. Among the headlines reported so far is that of Jason Kelce’s return. The veteran center is back with the Eagles once again in 2023, as he embarks on a 13th season for the City of Brotherly Love.

It wasn’t just fans who were overjoyed, however. The New Heights podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers, tweeted this video of GM Howie Roseman celebrating with Jason when the move was finalized.

WATCH: Jason Kelce & Howie Roseman crack open the bottle

Howie Roseman appeared on the New Heights Show during the NFL Combine at Indianapolis which is when this wholesome nugget was filmed. It speaks volumes that Roseman is arguably even more excited than Kelce about his return!

The love that Jason Kelce has for Philadelphia is clearly reciprocated and for Howie Roseman to be so happy that his center is coming back for one last rodeo is the content we are all here for.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

