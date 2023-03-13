Jason Kelce returns for 13th season with the Philadelphia Eagles

Days after signing Brandon Graham to a one-year contract that keeps him in Philly for his 14th season, Jason Kelce announced on Twitter that he would be back as well for his 13th go-around with the team.

Jason Kelce returns to the Eagles

The Eagles may be expecting to lose a large chunk of the roster that reached the Super Bowl last season, but two of their top leaders will be back in the locker room for another year.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce said in a Tweet. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

Jason Kelce is on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer with five first-team All-Pro nominations and six pro bowls. He is one of eight centers in league history to be named a first-team All-Pro five times with the rest of the names already residing in Canton.

The former sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati does have additional void years on his deal with Philadelphia and will need to renegotiate his contract, but all signs point to the Eagles having four of their five offensive linemen returning for another year together.

This is a huge win for Eagles fans, with Jason Kelce becoming one of the most beloved athletes that the City of Brotherly Love has ever seen, and one who depsite his age, is still playing at an elite level. The Birds have time to develop Cam Jurgens under the radar while one of the true all-time greats continues to cement his legacy.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire