Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and their longest-tenured player, Brandon Graham, are back together for another go-around.

Brandon Graham remains loyal to Philadelphia

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, the Eagles, and Brandon Graham have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that will keep the veteran pass rusher in Philadelphia for a 14th season. The deal is expected to be worth up to $6 million.

Graham is coming off a career season in which the former first-round pick posted a career-high 11 sacks. He was a part of the group of pass rushers that set a franchise record for sacks in a single season. As a captain of the team that set a franchise record for wins (14) and an unfortunate loss in Super Bowl LVII, the birds made it a priority to lock up their longest-tenured member of the franchise.

The former Michigan standout has played in 178 games in his career for Philly and will have a chance to set the franchise record for games played this year: passing David Akers (188).

Brandon Graham and the the City of Brotherly Love will always have a personal connection and adoration for each other. The pass rusher forced the strip-sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII which locked up the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in team history.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: New York Giants Offensive Tackle Cameron Fleming (75) blocks Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham (55) in the second half during the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire)

What comes next?

With Darius Slay reportedly looking for new deals outside of Philly, and several free agents on the outs, the Eagles made it a priority to lock up a key member of the organization for at least another year.

