NFL Free Agency: Eagles should target these 7 NFC North players

We move along in our free agency targets to the NFC North. New Eagles DC Sean Desai is very familiar with the division as he was a part of the Bears staff from 2013 to 2021. Are there any NFC North connections to Desai? Let’s check it out

Chicago Bears

Offense: David Montgomery

Montgomery seems as good as gone with Khalil Herbert’s ascension and the rookie class being so deep. Montgomery may not be very expensive and would compliment Gainwell nicely.

Defense: DeAndre Houston-Carson

This is more of a special teams addition (and he’s a good one) but DHC brings very good depth to the safety position. He’s been with the Bears since 2016 and last season was his first without Desai. Despite having a productive year, he could look to join his long time coach.

Green Bay Packers

Offense: None

Unless you want to overpay for Lazard to be WR3

Defense: Adrian Amos and Keisean Nixon

Amos had his worst coverage year of his career in 2022 but is still capable of playing at a high level. Amos spent his best coverage years in Chicago with Desai and could look to reestablish his value on a one year deal.

Nixon is another defensive addition meant for special teams. He was a first team All Pro at the kick returner position after amassing over 1,000 kick return yards. Think the Eagles need that?

Minnesota Vikings

Offense: Alexander Mattison

“Mr. Fantasy Handcuff” could look for a larger role in 2023 after just seeing 25% of the snaps in 2022. Mattison has shown flashes of excellence in his four seasons and running behind a far superior offensive line could unlock his potential.

Defense: Duke Shelley

Despite his 5’9″ frame, the Vikings deployed Shelley on the perimeter in 2022. He rewarded them handsomely. In his 11 games, Shelley was targeted 46 times and only allowed 21 catches. He also missed just one tackle in 32 tries. This was Shelley’s only season in Minnesota after leaving the Bears. His DC in 2021? The Eagles very own Sean Desai.

Detroit Lions

Offense: D.J Chark

#FreeChark was the popular hashtag among Eagles fans when D.J. Chark was in Jacksonville. He was freed to Detroit but not freed from his injury woes. In 11 games, Chark had 502 yards and averaged 16.2 YPR. He could shift A.J Brown to the slot and make the Eagles offense even more dangerous.

Defense: None

No thanks!

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire