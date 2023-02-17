NFL Free Agency: 4 NFC East targets the Eagles should keep an eye on

With the season now over, the focus has shifted onto many free agents the Eagles have. Hint: it’s a a lot.

With 19 players allowed to sign contracts with other teams in a few weeks, it’s safe to assume most of them won’t be back. With vacancies on both sides of the ball coming up, let’s take a look at players from each team that the Eagles should consider making a run at. We’ll start with the enemies: the NFC East.

New York Giants

Offense: Richie James

James is coming off a career year with the Giants, hauling in 57 catches for 569 (nice) yards and four TDs. While he did not do much in the return game in 2022, James was one of the more feared KR/PR threats in the league from 2018-2020 with the 49ers. James would bring speed to the slot and competency to the return game.

Defense: None

There aren’t any defensive free agents worth considering. Julian Love would’ve made the list if he hadn’t made those dumb comments about Sirianni.

Washington Commanders

Offense: None

The Commanders’ offensive free agents aren’t impressive…nor is any of their offense.

Defense: Daron Payne

With both Hargrave and Cox set to hit free agency, Payne could step right in and the defense wouldn’t miss a beat. Payne had 20 QB hits and 11.5 sacks, both better than Hargave. The Eagles run defense would still need work, but Payne and Jordan Davis could form a ridiculous duo in the middle of the line for a few years.

Dallas Cowboys

Yes, I know there’s the Cowboys curse, but we still need to mention them

Offense: Tony Pollard

Yes, I remember Demarco Murray, why do you ask? Although Pollard will likely get the franchise tag, he’s still worth mentioning as he’s far and away the Cowboys’ best offensive free agent. Pollard was clearly the best back on Dallas and is in line for quite the pay day. He recently had surgery for the ankle injury he suffered in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, but he is expected to be at full strength by training camp. Paying anyone, especially a running back, coming off injury is risky, but if the Cowboys don’t want to show Pollard how much he’s worth to them then the Eagles should inquire.

Defense: C.J. Goodwin

Another player on this list with special teams usage (getting the trend?), Goodwin was a star on STs with the Cowboys. If not for KaVontae Turpin’s ill-advised cut the other way in the 49ers game, Goodwin would’ve had the key block that led to a kickoff return for a TD. Goodwin has gotten a lot of praise this year for the way he plays on special teams and the Eagles’ special teams is extremely weak. Goodwin would bring depth to the cornerback room but also solidify the weakness of the team.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire