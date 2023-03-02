Phillies blown out by Red Sox in Spring Training bout

Well, the Phillies were due for a Spring Training clunker.

The Phils were on the road for the second straight day as they took on the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida, this afternoon. The game was broadcasted on ESPN, where we got our first look at their baseball broadcast for the season.

The Phillies would get absolutely rolled on Thursday afternoon by a final score of 15-3. While these games don’t mean much in the long run, there were some good (and bad) takeaways from Thursday’s action.

Positive Takeaways from a disappointing Phillies loss

Not much went right today for the Phillies in this one, but there were some positives.

The first takeaway from this game was that this team loves each other. We got in-game interviews with Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Dave Dombrowski, and Rob Thomson. The players all separately raved about how much fun the group has together, and we even got a sneak peek into some ping-pong action in the Phillies’ locker room.

This team is a really fun bunch, and it is a group that is easy to root for. We are lucky to call the Phillies our baseball team.

Individual Performances

A few players had really nice outings in this game Thursday against Boston.

Kody Clemens hit another Spring Training home run, his second of the young season. Clemens is fighting for one of the bench spots for the Phils, and his 1-3 day at the plate is sure to give him some extra consideration.

Kody Clemens – Philadelphia Phillies (2)* pic.twitter.com/SWXlJ7NROq — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 2, 2023

Outfielder Jake Cave had another solid day at the plate as well. Cave went 1-2 with a walk and an RBI. His offensive production has been really encouraging to see in his first few games.

Our favorite bullpen duo, Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez, both had strong outings in this one. They combined for 2 innings pitched, with no hits allowed, and Jose picked up a strikeout.

What’s Next

The Phillies will return to action on Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

Free agent acquisition Taijuan Walker will make his Phillies debut, and fans could see the return of Nick Maton and Matt Vierling.

The game will be streamed live on NBC Sports Philadelphia +, and then the Phillies will also be broadcasted this weekend as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

