Aaron Nola opens long-term contract negotiations with Phillies

As the first workouts of Spring Training continue at the BayCare Ballpark complex, Aaron Nola has reportedly began to work towards a long-term contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies. This news comes on the heels of Jose Alvarado signing a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Phils, locking him in through 2026. Seranthony Dominguez also recently locked in an extension with the Phillies through 2025.

The Phillies and Aaron Nola have started negotiations on a potential long-term contract, multiple sources said. Nola, a pending free agent, won't negotiate once the season begins. But there is time.



Nola, 29, is in the final year of his five-year contract and is currently set to enter free agency in the offseason. Speaking of offseason, this most recent offseason was a busy one for the Phillies’ ace. After pitching into November, making his first World Series appearance in the process, Nola spent much of his shortened offseason preparing for his wedding on January 1st.

Now that Nola has locked in his high school sweetheart, Hunter, on a long-term contract, his eyes have set on locking the Phillies in on a shorter, yet still long-term, deal of their own.

Home-Grown Aaron Nola Hopes to Stay with Phillies

Aaron Nola was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 MLB draft by the Phillies. The Louisiana State ace was fast-tracked through the Minor Leagues, making his debut the following season in 2015. Over his eight-year tenure with the Phillies, Nola has become one of the top pitchers in the League, posting a 3.60 ERA while accruing 1,380 strikeouts over 203 starts.

Having placed in the top seven of the NL Cy Young Award standings thrice in the past five seasons, Nola is set to make a pretty penny in the free agent market if he chooses to pursue free agency. Represented by Paragon Sports International, Nola has indicated that he would like to stay in Philadelphia.

Looking at some of the most recent contracts signed by Nola’s peers (looking past the Gerrit Cole’s and Jacob deGroms of the world), Nolas is certainly set to earn at the bare minimum, a similar contract to Luis Castillo, who signed a five-year, $108 million extension with the Seattle Mariners in September. While a $21.6 million AAV would be sublime for the Phillies, Nola will likely push for at least $25 million AAV over five or six years.

“I love it here. I think everybody loves it here.” Aaron Nola – per Matt Gelb (The Athletic)

Players Want to Play in Philly

Go back a second.

Did you read that quote from Nola? He loves it in Philadelphia. Everybody loves it in Philadelphia. This is proven clear as day when you have contract extensions coming left and right from bullpen gunners like Alvarado and Dominguez who could earn more in free agency. You can see that everybody wants to play in Philly when players like Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryce Harper choose to sign here in droves.

Nola sees it, and while he could likely make more elsewhere, he has shown that he wants to stay in Philly, he wants to play in front of these fans and battle to make the World Series every year.

And while some successful teams like the San Diego Padres would like to say the same thing… They can’t. Manny Machado has already made it clear he wants to be a free agent in the offseason.

You could say the same thing about the New York Mets as well after having lost Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler within a few years of each other. The truth is: something special is happening in Philadelphia. Aaron Nola sees it, and he wants to be a part of it for years to come.

