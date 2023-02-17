Phillies extend Jose Alvarado as spring training begins

Phillies skipper Rob Thomson clearly liked what he saw in lefty reliever Jose Alvarado during the 2022 season. And just one day after pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, the organization made that a permanent decision:

The Supreme President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said Alvarado has a new three-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. To get into the nitty gritty, he’ll get nine million for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He already agreed to a $3.45 million salary for this season to avoid arbitration.

The 28-year-old had a GREAT 2022 season, make no mistake about that. He posted up a 3.18 ERA across 51 innings of work and a 1.92 FIP. That was the fourth-best in baseball in case you weren’t aware. He’s got a killer sinkerball in addition to just strikeouts.

This is the second extension of the Phillies’ bullpen in the past three days. The club resigned Seranthony Dominguez through the 2025 season. They also decided to add Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto for some late-inning duties. Make no mistake, the bullpen has long been an area of concern for the Phillies. If they’re going to make a postseason run, they need it to be top-notch.

