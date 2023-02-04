Report: Atlanta Hawks a “confirmed suitor” for Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers are rapidly approaching the NBA trade deadline, with most of the recent rumors being connected to defensive standout Matisse Thybulle.

According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks have now joined the fray as a potential landing spot for the upcoming restricted free agent:

Sources say that Atlanta has joined Sacramento as a confirmed suitor for Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. I don’t know that the Hawks will be the ultimate landing spot, but I’ve been advised that the prospect of Thybulle getting traded before Thursday’s buzzer is very real.

Stein’s skepticism is understandable as it’s seemed that Atlanta is more in the market for a bigger fish than Thybulle. Additionally, there is not an available suitable player within a realistic salary range for Philadelphia to receive in return. There does remain the possibility that a third team could join the negotiation process. However, that is purely conjecture at this point.

The Hawks join a solid list of teams who have registered interest in the past year. From the Portland Trail Blazers to the Dallas Mavericks, to more recently, the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors as teams who have registered interest.

With less than a week until the deadline, the Sixers have many decisions to make, including the recent rumors surrounding Jarred Vanderbilt and the fate of Matisse Thybulle.

Stay tuned for more news as it breaks ahead of Thursday’s deadline.