Packers vs Rams: Betting preview, TV schedule, & best bets

Packers vs Rams promises to be a thriller

2022 has been a year to forget for both of these franchises. The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl Champions but limp into this matchup with a 4-9 record. The Packers are only one win better at this point and have gone through plenty of their own bumps and bruises. While playoffs are a pipe dream for both teams at this stage, there should at least be some exciting things to watch in the Monday Night Football matchup.

How to watch Packers vs Rams

What: Packers vs Rams

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

When: Monday December 19th, 8:15PM EST

How: ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Packers vs Rams betting odds

Moneyline: Packers -315 | Rams +260

Packers -315 | Rams +260 Against the spread : Packers -7 | Rams +7

: Packers -7 | Rams +7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

Packers vs Rams betting preview

The Rams being seven-point dogs on the road here is interesting. The Packers have the 20th-ranked offense in the NFL and while the Rams have been a dumpster fire offensively and are without some of their most important names, they still have the league’s 13th-ranked defense. They have stumbled somewhat in recent weeks though, giving up 390 total yards per game as opposed to their season average of 330. With two leaky defenses taking the field tomorrow night, things could get messy quickly.

You’d like to think this would favor the better quarterback, and make no mistake, that man is Aaron Rodgers. The man standing across from him will likely be Baker Mayfield, whose late-game heroics last time out somehow earned the Rams a big-time win over the Raiders. He went 22-35 on the night, which is beyond respectable considering the situation he was dropped into. The good news is that the Packers defense will present plenty of opportunities to create more of that same magic. The bad news is that Aaron Rodgers has a habit of turning potential fairytales into legends for himself.

Rodgers himself pulled off a big comeback last weekend and will be hoping to heat up what promises to be a very cold night of Football with more of the same. The forecast is looking at around 15 degrees by the time kickoff rolls around, which is a massive drop in temperature from what the Rams are used to playing in this year. That variable may explain why the Rams are 7-point dogs despite the two sides being fairly evenly matched.

It’s easy to see a scenario where Aaron Jones and A.J Dillon run rampant under the freezing spotlight. The Rams were gashed by Josh Jacobs and Mack Hollins last week for 150 total yards. The Packers have enough pieces to hurt this defense on the ground and while they may actually rank 4th against the run, a failure to stop the bleeding like we saw last week could lead to some big problems.

Packers vs Rams Betting pick

I like the under here. I know that anything under 40 is usually a bit risky because it’s been beaten down, but we’re already seeing how the cold really impacts scoring in some of these matchups. The Packers will happily run the football all day long, they’re used to this. If Baker Mayfield has to throw from behind, it’s likely going to be a tough night at the office where scoring is tough to come by.

Pick: Under 38.5 points

Best Packers vs Rams betting offers

Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire