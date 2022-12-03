Looking to add a little excitement to LSU at Georgia? Tonight’s showdown between USC and Utah? Or perhaps any of the other College Football clashes in the final week of regular season action? BetRivers PA has you covered right now. This PA promo code will give you a 100% Deposit Match up to $250 on today’s College Football matchups. For anyone in New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania!
How to claim this BetRivers PA Promo code on today’s College Football matchups
- CLICK THE BELOW LINKS (depending on your location)
- Make your first Deposit, and the Sportsbook will match up to $250
- Place a bet on any line, spread, or prop on any college game
- If your bet loses, no worries! You could earn up to $250 to play with
New Jersey: 100% Deposit Match up to $250 on BetRivers
New York: 100% Deposit Match up to $250 on BetRivers
Pennsylvania: 100% Deposit Match up to $250 on BetRivers
To claim this exclusive BetRivers PA offer, you must be 21+ And live in one of the following states: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV