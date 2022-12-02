Argentina vs Australia: Betting preview, best bets & predictions

Argentina vs Australia

The second knockout game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees the Socceroos take on Argentina. While the odds heavily favor Argentina, we’ve already learned that nothing is ever impossible during this World Cup.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia

When: Argentina vs Australia, Saturday December 3rd, 2022

Argentina vs Australia, Saturday December 3rd, 2022 Where : Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar

: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar Kickoff: 2PM EST, 7PM GMT

2PM EST, 7PM GMT How to watch: BBC One (or BBC iPlayer) (UK) Fox, Telemundo (US)

Argentina vs Australia betting odds

Moneyline: Argentina: -475 | Draw +600 | USA +1300

Argentina vs Australia betting preview

Argentina’s slow start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup appears to be a distant memory. Some magic from Lionel Messi helped resurrect their World Cup hopes, and a win over Poland cemented that they’re not going anywhere for the time being.

Australia’s road to the knockouts was a little more unexpected, as evidenced by the huge betting odds. They finished second in the group to France, beating Tunisia and Denmark to force their way into the equation. This isn’t the first time we have seen the Aussies fight like this. Their now infamous run to the knockouts back in 2006 lives on in the hearts of many, and they’ll be hoping to go one better this time out.

Much like that 2006 run, they now have to beat a footballing superpower. Back then, it was Italy. Now, one of the most decorated stars we have ever seen and his team of explosive talents. Lionel Messi has 2 goals this World Cup, but he should have had a third before missing a penalty. In what will be Lionel Messi’s 1000th career appearance, the Aussies will be looking to etch their names into this historic day.

What doesn’t bode well for Australia is the fact that France sliced through them like a hot knife through butter. Argentina might have stumbled to start their tournament, but they’re only getting better. With names like Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister being able to draw from the spotlight being placed so heavily on Lionel Messi, this Argentina team is finally beginning to click.

Australia will be looking for another big moment from Mathew Leicke. He’s got 2 goals and 1 assist up to this point and appears to be the key cog in the Aussie attack. Scoring against Argentina would be one thing, but stopping a barrage of elite attacking threats is another.

Argentina vs Australia betting pick

As much as I would like to see another incredible upset, I can’t see it coming here. There is such a mismatch on paper, but because of this, there isn’t much in the way of betting value unless you fancy a lotto ticket on Australia. Instead, I’ll happily back the GOAT to score in his 1000th game at -165.

Argentina vs Australia betting promos

