Flyers going for two wins in a row; host Lightning

After snapping their ten-game losing streak versus the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning this evening. In their most recent matchup on October 18th, 2022, Philadelphia defeated Tampa Bay, 3-2.

Tampa Bay Lightning (13-8-1)

Currently third in the Atlantic Division, Tampa Bay recently lost to the Boston Bruins, 3-1. Splitting the back-to-back, 1-1, Tampa Bay is rejuvenated in time for their matchup in Philadelphia.

Nikita Kucherov (10G, 25A) leads the Lightning in points. Guaranteed to be a threat on the ice, he registered two assists in the 3-2 loss to the Flyers earlier this season. In his career against the Flyers, Kucherov is scoring slightly higher than a point-per-game pace.

Along the blue line, Mikhail Sergachev (+1, 50BLK, 22TK, 49.1%CF) is off to a career-best start. Sergachev is scoring at a point-per-game pace. He strengthens an already deep Lightning defense led by Victor Hedman.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning, per Gabby Shirley:

Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Stamkos-Paul-Killorn

Colton-Namestnikov-Perry

Koepke-Bellemare-Maroon

Hedman-Sergachev

Cole-Cernak

Fleury-Bogosian

Vasilevskiy

(Elliot)

Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-5)

Following a victory on Tuesday, the Flyers look to string together a couple of wins in a row.

Previously against the Lightning, Noah Cates (3G, 5A) potted the game-winner late in the third period. Continuing to develop under John Tortorella, Cates remains in a top-six role. His placement at center, instead of left-wing, is a testament to his defensive responsibility.

Kevin Hayes (8G, 16A) lit the lamp twice in the process of snapping a ten-game losing streak versus the Islanders. He scored the game-winner in the first period and an empty-net goal in the third. He continues his blazing start, scoring just above a point-per-game pace. Tortorella continues to squeeze the most out of Hayes’ abilities, hence the switch from center to wing:

“Everyone thinks Kevin is in the doghouse, Kevin isn’t in the doghouse. Kevin needs to learn to play the right way, and I think he is trying to do that. So, he gets an opportunity tonight and scores a goal for us.” John Tortorella; 11/29/2022

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers, per Kevin Durso:

Konecny-Frost-Tippett

Laughton-Cates, N-MacEwen

Farabee-Sedlak-Hayes

Deslauriers-Laczynski-Willman

Provorov-DeAngelo

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Zamula-Seeler

Hart

(Sandstrom)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The radio broadcast will be available on 97.5 the Fanatic and Flyers Radio 24/7. The puck drops at 7pm.

