Flyers travel to Beantown to face the league leading Bruins

The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) will take on the Boston Bruins (14-2-0) at the TD Garden tonight. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7pm.

Boston Bruins

Atop the NHL standings are the Bruins. In the last ten games, they’re 9-1-0. Included is their current four game winning steak. They host the Flyers, looking to remain undefeated at the TD Garden.

When they hosted the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, the Bruins lit the lamp with five different players in a 5-2 victory. Boston also set a new franchise record with nine consecutive home wins.

David Pastrnak (9G, 16A) has the hot hand on offense. Pastrnak is tied for third place in the NHL points race with Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

Linus Ullmark (11-1-0, 93.6%SV, 1.96GAA) will start for the Bruins. He leads the league in goals-against-average and save percentage.

The Bruins are firing on all cylinders in 2022-2023. They look like contenders in what is called “The Last Dance” for the core of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci.

Here is the tentative lineup for the Bruins, per Fluto Shinzawa:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Hall-Krejci-DeBrusk

Frederic-Coyle-Zacha

Foligno-Nosek-Greer

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Clifton

Zboril-Carlo

Ullmark

(Swayman)

Philadelphia Flyers

Opposite of the Bruins, the Flyers are on their season-worst four-game losing streak.

The latest loss came in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers erased two different two-goal deficits on Tuesday, but would ultimately fall, 5-4. The Flyers still managed to gain a point in the standings. They currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Avoiding a slow start will be key for the Flyers tonight. In half of their games this year, they have trailed by two goals to start a game:

“We’ve done that all year long. We put ourselves in those situations quite a bit. We can’t live in that property; you can’t be there all the time.” John Tortorella; 11/15/2022

Travis Konecny (7G, 12A) is off to a hot start. Registering two points on Tuesday (1G, 1A), the Flyers will need all of his energy tonight against the NHL’s top team.

Carter Hart (6-2-3, 2.42 GAA, .929 SV%) will be the starting netminder tonight. Also off to a hot start, he’ll be a player heavily relied on this evening.

Noah Cates (3G, 3A) tallied two points on Tuesday (1G, 1A) and will be looking to add on more. Centering the second line alongside Owen Tippett and Zack MacEwen, Cates’ playmaking abilities will be on display.

Here is the tentative lineup for the Flyers, per Olivia Reiner:

Laughton-Hayes-Konecny

Tippett-N. Cates-MacEwen

Willman-Frost-Farabee

Deslauriers-Sedlak-Brown



Provorov-DeAngelo

Sanheim-Braun

Seeler-Ristolainen



Hart

(Sandstrom)