2022 World Cup preview: Group C

The World Cup is just six days away! To prepare for the matches and drama that will play on the world stage, Philly Sports Network is previewing the eight groups and 32 nations competing to be champions of the world! Group C has favorites to win the tournament, Argentina, A top CONCACAF nation, Mexico, A UEFA nation trying to show they can be elite, Poland, and a strong AFC nation looking to show they belong, Saudi Arabia!

Group C: A strong but balanced group

Group C has four nations that are all strong and balanced teams. There’s a favorite to win the World Cup, two teams looking to push into contender status, and one dark horse all fighting for glory!

Argentina (3rd)

Mexico (13)

Poland (26)

Saudi Arabia (51)

Argentina has arguably the best player in the world going into his final World Cup! Mexico and Poland are looking to knock off the king, and each other to get out of the group. Saudi Arabia is the one wild card in the group, no one is giving them a chance, could that be enough to push them past all expectations?

Argentina looks to make Messi a World Champion!

Argentina is the third-ranked team in the world, and they have arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi. Argentina has the second-highest odds to win the World Cup. Their pace of play and beautiful style of attacking football has them on pace to win Group C.

Argentina is the reigning Copa America champions, they beat Brazil on their home field to win it for Messi. They then easily made it through South American qualifying en route to the 2022 World Cup. Can this nation which has a 90% chance of making the knockout rounds do just that and go on a run to make Messi a world champion?

Their first match at the 2022 World Cup is against Saudi Arabia on the third day of the tournament! They start their campaign for Messi then.

Mexico will try to throttle its opposition to get out of the group.

Mexico is used to being champions of CONCACAF, but recently they have fallen to the United States in major tournaments and finished behind Canada in World Cup Qualifying. This takes nothing away from El Tri which is right back where they want to be, the World Cup!

Mexico has advanced to the knockout rounds in their last seven World Cups. In 2022, they and Poland are fighting with each other to be the second team out of Group C. Mexico has a tradition of getting out of the group on their side, and their style of play will throttle their opposition. will it be enough to get them out of the group?

Mexico begins their 2022 World Cup on the third day of the tournament against a team they’re being compared to, Poland. Should there be a winner in this match, that team will have great odds to get out of the group!

Poland wants to make its 2018 finish a thing of the past

Poland is back in the World Cup! They were in the 2018 edition of the tournament but finished last in their group after having a lot of hype heaped on them. The same could be true in 2022. Poland is a strong side, but they needed to qualify through UEFA’s playoff system. They beat Sweeden for their place in this World Cup, and now they’ll need their strong attack to shine through.

The team is led by great striker Robert Lewandowski who can score in a plethora of ways. As he goes, so too goes Poland. Poland will put all their hopes in him in their first two matches, which are seen as winnable. If they can get four-six points from their first two matches, then Poland could put 2018 behind them, and get out of the group.

Poland takes on Mexico on the third day of the tournament to kick off its 2022 World Cup. A win in that match will shift the odds in Poland’s favor.

Saudi Arabia will fight to not be an afterthought in Group C

Saudi Arabia is a nation that made it out of AFC qualifying at the top of a group that had Japan and Australia in it! That was a shock to many, and this nation will be hoping that they can shock the world yet again in with their play at the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Looking at Group C, your eye doesn’t go to Saudi Arabia when you’re looking for a contender, but they have skills that can make them not an afterthought. One thing on their side is that the odds are stacked against them. Saudi Arabia has the second-lowest odds to make it to the knockout rounds; they’ll have nothing to lose, which should see them come out swinging.

Saudi Arabia takes on mighty Argentina in their opening game on the third day of the tournament. Can they shock the world and get points from that match which starts an improbable last-16 run?

Group C Matches

Matchday 1

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 5 am ET

Mexico vs Poland – Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 11 am ET

Matchday 2

Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Saturday, Nov. 26 – 8 am ET

Argentina vs Mexico – Saturday, Nov. 26 – 2 pm ET

Matchday 3

Poland vs Argentina – Wednesday, Nov. 30 – 2 pm ET

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Wednesday, Nov. 30 – 2 pm ET

Mandatory Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire