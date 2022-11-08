Baseball has returned to Philadelphia, Phillies fans

It has been a few days since the Phillies fell in the World Series to the Houston Astros, but the heartbreak of losing will never go away. The Phillies went on an incredible run, and every player who suited up for the club this season deserves nothing but our gratitude.

For a long time, it felt like baseball was an afterthought in the city of Philadelphia. The team continued to miss out on the postseason and watched as the Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers found success. Philadelphia has always been an Eagles town, but when the Phillies are a competitive bunch, there can be a conversation that they are the 1B to the Eagles 1A.

Take Me Out to a Phillies game

Going to a baseball game means different things to a lot of people.

There are the diehard fans who live and die on every pitch. The ones who don’t leave their seat once the game starts and will watch all nine innings unfold. You will never catch these people leaving a game early.

There are fans who go to Citizens Bank Park with their friends and families. Generations of Phillies fans can share the game they love with their kids or grandkids and create new fans in the making. It’s a safe and fun way to spend an afternoon or evening.

Even the casual baseball fan, the one that is interested in seeing the Phillie Phanatic or buying some merchandise, fits in at Citizens Bank Park.

All of these people fit into one larger demographic: people. The people are what make a sporting event enjoyable. Funny chants, participating in the games in between innings, and booing the other team as they walk to the plate, people are what make going to the ballpark more enjoyable.

The 2022 Phillies can thank the fans for the energy they brought on Opening Day, Sunday Night baseball games, firework nights, and of course, the playoffs. The players and the audience come together to form one giant team, and every night at CBP was rocking when the games mattered the most.

OH MY GOODNESS PHILLY IS ROCKING!



HOSKINS 3 RUN SHOT!



📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/dTzCym83M6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2022

A Rebirth in South Philly

The 2022 Phillies ended their 11-year playoff drought, winning three playoff series and the National League pennant. This season was a success the moment they made the postseason, and everything that transpired after the Cardinals series win was found money.

The lasting effect from this run won’t be the banner displayed at Citizens Bank Park but the rebirth of baseball in Philadelphia.

The fans showed out this season, and by the end, Citizens Bank Park put the sports world on notice. The baseball world now remembers what true home-field advantage looks like, and the fans have once again bought back into their beloved Philadelphia Phillies.

You can hear the stadium singing Dancing on my Own from my house over a half mile away #Phillies #fightins #dancingonmyown pic.twitter.com/0njSX3UXdY — Kevin R. Kirk (@kevinrobertkirk) November 2, 2022

Attendance will rise, and the team now has the confidence they need to make another run. 2022 was just the start of a fun ride in Philadelphia.

2023 and Beyond

Now that the Phillies have regained the attention of Philadelphia, the next few seasons are set up to be really special. Fans believe in this team and will come to Citizens Bank park to show their appreciation.

The Phillies, at one point in time, sold out 257 straight baseball games, a record in the National League. This happened during the 2007-2011 NL East run, and the fans were with the club every step of the way. This streak can be reborn going forward, and the motivation is certainly there.

Let’s sell out Citizens Bank Park, and let’s keep dancing on our own well into 2023 and beyond. Baseball is back in South Philadelphia, and the best is yet to come.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Daniel Gelston