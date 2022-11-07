Phillies decline Jean Segura’s $17 Million Club Option, making him a free agent

The Phillies have announced they have declined Jean Segura‘s club option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent.

Jean Segura’s Phillies tenure

Segura was traded to the Phillies before the 2019 season along with relievers with Juan Nicasio and James Pazos in exchange for J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana.

Segura slashed .281/.337/.418 in his four seasons with the Phillies Hitting 43 home runs with 176 RBIs in 427 games in red pinstripes.

Jean Segura has had some of the most clutch moments of this Phillies Postseason run. He had the go-ahead two-run single in game one against the St. Louis Cardinals, and who could forget game three of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres?

Segura had what could have been a costly error at second base on a ball that should have been an inning-ending double play, and the Phillies remain ahead 1-0 over the Padres. Instead, the Padres would tie the game. Segura would then go on to hit a clutch 2-run single with two outs to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

With the Phillies declining Segura’s $17 million club option, and Zach Eflin declining his $15 million mutual option, the Phillies have opened up $32 million in salary for 2023.

With that much money available, and second base now open, Trea Turner could wind up playing alongside Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber before you know it.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke