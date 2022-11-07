Would the Eagles be wise to pursue Frank Reich if Shane Steichen earns a Head Coaching gig?

After a tumultuous start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts decided today that Frank Reich doesn’t fit into their future plans. They are 3-5-1 on the season and it’s safe to say that they’ve underwhelmed across the board. After missing the playoffs last year on the back of a Carson Wentz choke job, many assumed that they would bounce back in a big way. That hasn’t happened.

Frank Reich fired by the Colts

Frank Reich isn’t the first coach to be fired this season, but he is the most intriguing if you’re an Eagles fan. Of course, he coordinated the Super Bowl-winning offense and holds a special place in the hearts of many. His ability to coordinate an offense is second to none, but as a Head Coach…things didn’t go as smoothly.

His push to bring back Carson Wentz ended in disaster. Matt Ryan was benched halfway through the season, and the Colts look lost in the noise. Maybe he could pull a Doug Pederson, take some time out, and return to coaching when the right opportunity arises. Some Eagles fans will be hoping that he won’t have to wait long.

Shane Steichen destined for greater things?

Shane Steichen’s offensive playcalling this season has been masterful. The Eagles have the fourth-best offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game and points per game. They rank 6th in rushing yards per game after leading the NFL in that category last year. Jalen Hurts has turned into a superstar in the simplicity of a star-studded offense, and oh yeah, the team is undefeated.

With great success comes plenty of attention. There is every chance that decaying teams will be eyeing up Steichen as a potential Head Coach and if he wants that opportunity, there will be an offensive coordinator gig available in Philly. One Reich has thrived in before.

Would a reunion make sense?

We also know that Nick Sirianni looks up to Frank Reich as his former understudy and has mentioned on various occasions that the two have remained in contact.

But, as we’ve learned, nostalgia is a dirty mistress. It’s not like Reich’s attachment to Wentz helped matters for himself, his team, or their first-round pick that year. It’s not like bringing back DeSean Jackson worked for Philly a couple of years ago, and it’s very rare that these sort of things ever match the same magic created in that first stint.

Also, going from being someone’s boss to someone’s assistant and flipping the roles can be a somewhat interesting dynamic.

There are a lot of potential pros and cons to this move and luckily we don’t have to worry too much about them yet. The Eagles are 8-0 and have a lot to worry about before even thinking about ifs buts and maybe’s.

