Eagles agree to let Robert Quinn become a free agent after 2022, voiding his final contract years

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 18: Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) looks into the stands during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire)

The move to snag Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears was definitely an aggressive one. While the price to pay was only a 2023 mid-round pick, the albatross of a contract was always going to be a challenge for Roseman and the Eagles to deal with.

Robert Quinn will test free agency waters in 2023

Ian Rapoport noted on Friday morning that the two parties have agreed to void the final two years of his deal. This is interesting as Quinn was set to make at least $12M as a base salary in each of his remaining two years, but with none of it being guaranteed, Roseman was able to work his magic.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see Robert Quinn bought back on a more team-friendly deal. His 18.5 sack season was incredible, but his slow start to 22 has likely punctured that price tag. If Quinn can rebound in Philly and help push the Birds to a deep playoff run, why would he want to play anywhere else?

No matter what happens in the future, the Eagles have essentially rented Robert Quinn for the second half of the season in exchange for a mid-round draft pick and that’s a pretty good deal if you ask me. The Bears actually took on most of his 2022 salary to make the deal work, meaning the Eagles only have to pay him around $700k, and with the rest of the contract voided, there’s now no pressure on either party. They can focus on winning football games and work out if a longer-term deal makes sense down the line.

This is a good outcome for all parties involved, except the Chicago Bears who lost a premium edge rusher, are still paying his salary, and have a mid-round pick to use in 2023. Lol.

Howie Roseman does it again.

Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

