Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles waive second-year player Tarron Jackson to make room for Robert Quinn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 26 Cure Bowl – Liberty v Coastal Carolina
ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 26: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defensive end Tarron Jackson (9) during the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl game between the Liberty Flames and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on December 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

Every action has a reaction and when you have a 53-man roster filled to the top and acquire a new player, somebody has to make way. Unfortunately for second-year EDGE rusher, Tarron Jackson, that’s his reality after the Eagles made an aggressive move to land Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

Tarron Jackson was a late-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He flew under the radar at Coastal Carolina, but was actually PFF’s 3rd best-graded college football player in 2020. He had 54 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks (tied for 8th in the FBS), 18 QB hits, and 3 forced fumbles before being drafted by the Birds.

Since then, he has struggled to really make a mark on defense. He’s only played in 27 defensive snaps this season (11%). That number is down from the 23% he played in last year. That was always going to be the case when Haason Reddick waltzed onto the scene, however.

Jackson ends his Eagles tenure with a forced fumble and 18 tackles, none of which came this year.

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

