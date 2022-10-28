Two Nick’s return as Phillies set World Series roster

Two changes were made to the Phillies’ roster prior to Game One of the World Series. Right-handed pitcher Nick Nelson along with middle infielder Nick Maton have made the 26-man roster while left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter and outfielder Dalton Guthrie did not make the cut.

With a fresh pair of Nicks on the roster, the Phillies will look to sure up a couple of nicks in the roster made apparent in the NLCS.

Nelson Replaces Falter in the Phillies’ Bullpen

Bailey Falter is off of the World Series roster for the Phillies following a terrible start to Game Four of the NLCS. Falter, who was selected to start the game over Noah Syndergaard, was planned to throw three innings against the San Diego Padres before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Unfortunately, Falter did not even make it out of the first inning, relieving only two batters while allowing four runs on three hits and one walk to give the Padres an early lead.

Though the Phillies pulled off an electric 10-6 comeback victory over the Padres in that contest, the Phillies have made it clear that they are looking for a different result in Game Four of the World Series.

Nick Nelson, meanwhile, has not yet made an appearance for the Phillies in the postseason. He does, however, have two innings of postseason experience having pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 ALDS while with the New York Yankees. The right-hander finished the regular season with a 4.85 ERA over 68.2 innings.

This change is the larger of the two changes for the Phillies as it represents a more solidified game plan for Game Four of the World Series. Noah Syndergaard is now lined up as the Phillies’ fourth starter of the series with Nelson joining the bullpen contingent.

Wolfie Returns

The Nick Maton Wolfpack will be happy to see that Wolfie has made the roster for the World Series. Guthrie had only made one appearance in the playoffs, in Game Three of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Choosing Maton over Guthrie is a minor move for the Phillies, but having another beloved member of the core Day Care crew on the roster for the World Series can only bring good vibes.

Now, will we see a Wolfie appearance on Halloween? Only time will tell.

Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire