Eagles vs Steelers: TV schedule, best bets & predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in action this Sunday after a relaxing week off watching the Phillies waltz to a World Series appearance. Adding even more excitement into the mix is the upcoming Battle of Pennsylvania between the Eagles and Steelers.

How to watch Eagles vs Steelers

When: 1:00PM EST, Sunday, October 230th

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

How: CBS, NFL Gamepass

Eagles vs Cardinals Betting Information

Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 / Pittsburgh Steelers +10.5

Points Total (Over/Under): 43 (-115)

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-489), Pittsburgh Steelers (+366)

Eagles vs Steelers betting preview

The Eagles are undefeated and the Steelers are a total mess right now. Their offense ranks 31st in the NFL and while a stellar defense is at least keeping them in games and giving them a chance, the QB play has been terrible and the rushing attack has completely disappeared behind a porous offensive front.

Najee Harris has just 329 yards on the season and a single touchdown, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. That’s 0.7 less than his 2021 average.

As for Kenny Pickett, he’s thrown 2 touchdowns and 7 picks on the year, maintaining a putrid 41 QBR. Is he really going to be a match for Darius Slay, who has a passer rating of only 14.6 against him and a completion percentage allowed of 42% on the season. What about James Bradberry and his average passer rating allowed of 29.0? Sprinkle in a meaty pass-rush and something tells me it’s going to be a long day at the office for the first-round rookie.

On the other side of the ball, this is going to be a real test for Jalen Hurts, but the Steelers only have 3 sacks in their last 4 games. Considering that the Steelers have been one of the most dominant pass-rushing units in the NFL over the past 5 years, this is worrying. Of course, they’ve suffered some injuries along the way, and any defense would be worse without a player like T.J Watt at its disposal, but the intimidation factor here is not what it was last season.

Where Jalen Hurts and this Eagles offense may struggle is rushing the ball against Pittsburgh, who still rank 5th in the NFL for rushing yards allowed. If they are able to keep Hurts in the pocket and force him to pass, they may see it as a potential advantage. It’s down to Hurts to continue to silence his doubters by showing his growth as a passer and making the most out of a lethal receiving corps.

Eagles vs Steelers betting pick

The Eagles are 10.5 favorites going into this game and while I think the Birds wins comfortably, there’s at least an argument to be made for a Pittsburgh backdoor cover. It’s a double-digit spread, which in itself gives you some extra cushion and the Eagles may have some rust to shake off. I don’t think Pittsburgh is anywhere near good enough to win this game, but I do think that their defense can stay within 10.5 points. 4 of their 6 games have ended as a one-score game and I think that trend continues here.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke