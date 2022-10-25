3 players the Eagles should target at the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is on November 1st at 4:00 pm – ET and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the few teams that don’t need to make a move to separate themselves from the rest of the NFC pack. That being said, Howie Roseman has never been one to rest on his laurels during the deadline. Jay Ajayi, for instance, was a key deadline piece that ended up coming huge for the Eagles in their Super Bowl run of 2017.

Will we see something similar this year? If we do, here are three names to keep an eye on during deadline week.

Robert Quinn

Albert Breer had people somewhat surprised when he reported that the Eagles were looking to potentially add Robert Quinn to the fold as a trade target.

At 32-years-old, Quinn only has one sack after his 18.5 year, but is a perfect veteran backup to Josh Sweat that can help the Birds immediately keep their defensive line fresh as the season continues to go by.

Quinn does have a large cap number, but that normally means that the Eagles would only need to give a mid-to-late-round selection to acquire a player of Quinn’s skillset.

This would make a lot of sense if the Eagles’ don’t have to spend too much.

Cam Akers

There are a lot of questions surrounding the reasons for Cam Akers being on the trade block. While there is a lot of speculation, Akers could be an easy grab for Philly and wouldn’t cost a lot considering he could very well be cut.

The Eagles were a top rushing team in 2017 before the trade for Jay Ajayi. They ended up being one of the best offenses with him. Miles Sanders has been exceptional in a contract year, but he does have injury concerns.

If the Eagles were to trade for Cam Akers, it would help solidify a team strength and allow the roster to have even more flexibility.

This would be another move that would come relatively cheap as well!

Jeremy Chinn

If we are being honest, the Eagles have a ton of depth at every position and don’t need to make a move for the sake of making a move. The depth at safety is probably the weakest hole on the team at the deadline.

That could be solved if the Eagles strike a deal with the Carolina Panthers for their top safety, Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn is a starting caliber player that would give the Eagles another key piece in their secondary to pair with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps. Philadelphia will need to spend more to get a player like Chinn, but he’s the type of player that can make an Eagles secondary go from great to legendary with his presence alone.

