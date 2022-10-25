Should the Eagles target Robert Quinn at the NFL Trade Deadline?

The Eagles have recently been linked to veteran EDGE rusher Robert Quinn. But should Howie pull the trigger?

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most talented teams in football right now. That being said, depth will always be a focal point for Howie Roseman.

Philadelphia has already suffered key injuries this season. Derek Barnett suffered a torn ACL early in the year which leaves the team very thin at depth along the defensive line, particularly at edge rusher. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat have played well throughout the first six games, but there’s little depth behind them.

Of course, there’s one particular player on the trade block that could very well be looking to be moved to a contender: and he fits the mold of an Eagles pass rusher very nicely.

Robert Quinn is 32 years old, has just one sack on the season, and is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million deal. After an 18.5 sack season last year, people questioned whether Quinn would be moved at all. But with a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the experienced edge rusher has had his name thrown around, teams are already beginning to inquire about him.

The Eagles have their eyes on trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn, per @AlbertBreer. pic.twitter.com/7sqcovhIq8 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 24, 2022

Would the Eagles be smart to trade for Robert Quinn? The answer, as is always the case, is more complex than a simple yes or no.

Quinn’s contract is a massive albatross for any team looking to make a deal for him with the Bears’ needs to find a way for Chicago to eat up most, if not all of the cap space that goes with Quinn. If the Bears take over most of the contract that Quinn has, the Eagles are easily able to make this deal and it’s a no-brainer. Cap is an important piece though. The Birds are 6-0 and have the Saints’ first-rounder. They don’t need Robert Quinn, as much as he would provide an instant boost to the pass-rush.

Quinn fits the mold of what the Eagles want as an edge rusher, and they can use him for select plays to begin with.

If the money is right, this move is a no-brainer for the Eagles to help solidify themselves as the best in the NFC.

Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire