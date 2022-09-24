Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived! Sunday will see the Philadelphia Eagles travel down 95 to FedEx Field to face off against the Washington Commanders and an old frienemy, Carson Wentz. How could it be any more exciting you ask? Caesars PA is offering new users a $1,250 FREE bet on the Eagles or any other game of their choosing. This is an absolutely huge offer from Caesars, one of, if not the, top offers among all sportsbooks!

The Caesars PA promo code PSNFULL will give any new player a $1,250 bet on the house, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits, which will give you access to HUGE discounts and exclusives at the company’s dining and entertainment locations.

On top of all that, Caesars’ app also provides exciting odds boosts, same-game parlays, and frequent offers. If you’re looking for a sportsbook that rewards you, Caesars is among the best.

Click here to claim this Caesars PA offer with the code PSNFULL to bet on NFL football this weekend and so much more.

Caesars PA Offer for NFL Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL and getting a free bet worth $1,250 when using the code PSNFULL at Caesars PA is definitely an exciting way to join the action. To claim the bet, simply place a wager of any value up to $1,250, and if the bet loses, Caesars PA will refund your initial stake.

How to claim this NFL Week 3 Caesars PA Offer

Click here to sign up. This will lock in your exclusive code.

to sign up. This will lock in your exclusive code. Click the drop down menu and select Pennsylvania.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 using any of the listed deposit methods.

Place your first wager of at least $10 on any college football game

At this point, players will receive the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

If your bet loses, Caesars PA will refund your bet up to $1,250

Caesars PA offer: Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet

Jalen Hurts | Over Total Passing Yards

While the Philadelphia Eagles have only played two games so far during this young season, in both of those games, Jalen Hurts has exceeded his projected passing yards total. With 576 total passing yards (8th in the league) this year, this looks like a brand new Jalen Hurts compared to last season.

Expect Hurts to continue thriving in the air, clearing the current 238.5 o/u for Sunday.

Click here to use Caesars PA promo code PSNFULL to bet on NFL football this weekend and so much more.