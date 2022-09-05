We’re now less than seven days away from the start of the 2022 NFL season and all eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles. A thunderous offseason has surged Nick Sirianni and company into the postseason conversation, but the road begins in Detroit and the odds are now all but finalized.

Game information

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions

Where: Ford Field

When: Sunday September 11th, 1PM EST

How: Fox, NFL Gamepass

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions week 1 odds

Market Odds Return on $50 bet Philadelphia Eagles -4 -110 $95 Total points: Over/under 49.0 -110 $95 Philadelphia Eagles to win outright -190 $76 Detroit Lions to win outright +160 $130

Betting preview

If we’re to go off 2021 alone, you’re looking at a 9-8 Eagles team against a 3-win Lions franchise starting from ground zero. The two franchises clashed last year in what rapidly became a beatdown thanks to a dominant Philadelphia rushing performance.

Both teams have made pretty significant strides this past offseason and their 2021 records could well be distant memories once the new season gets rolling. With that said, it’s absolutely safe to say that the Eagles possess a much stronger and deeper roster than the Lions.

The main difference between last year and this year in this matchup is the growth of Jalen Hurts. In a 44-6 win last year, he accounted for 103 yards of passing, 71 rushing yards, and 0 TD. He didn’t have to do much at all, but the Lions will pose a much tougher challenge this time around and it’s imperative we see the steps Hurts has taken as a passer over the summer.

When all is said and done, a 4-point spread still feels like 3 points too few. This Eagles offense should burst right out of the gate against a Lions secondary that’s light on depth. Taking the Eagles and/or the over feels like the right move in week one.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire