Premier League Betting preview: Picks & predictions for Friday Sept 16th

SOCCER: APR 13 Premier League – Fulham v Everton
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham competes for the ball with Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Fulham versus Everton EPL Premier League football match on April 13, 2019, at Craven Cottage in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks/Icon Sportswire)
Despite some rescheduling due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League still has several games running this weekend, with two on Friday night.

Premier League betting preview

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Nottingham Forest’s decision to sign as many players as possible might have caused some cohesion problems, while Fulham look as capable of dominating games as ever with Alexsandar Mitrovic leading the charge. It may sound straight forward, but betting on Mitrovic to score against arguably the easiest opponents he’ll face all year, and Fulham to win, is a pretty smart bet.

Southampton vs Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is under the microscope at Villa Park, with Aston Villa barely keeping their heads above relegation waters. Southampton are a side who are better than their league position suggests. They’ve been playing a lot of European football this year and picked up key wins over AS Monaco and Villareal. If they can hang with clubs of that size, they can certainly snatch 3 points from Aston Villa.

Premier League Betting picks

BetOdds
Southampton+260
Fulham+155
Total+770

Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Icon Sportswire

