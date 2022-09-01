Eagles officially add La’Mical Perine to their practice squad

After days of speculation, the Philadelphia Eagles officially confirmed that former Jets RB, La’Mical Perine, has been added to the practice squad.

Who is La’Mical Perine?

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Florida and has since amassed 263 yards in 14 total appearances. He went into this offseason behind Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, and Breece Hall on the depth chart and ultimately couldn’t make enough noise to force his way into the rotation.

La’Mical is the younger cousin of Bengals RB, Samjae Perine. He has the prototypical size for the position at 5’11, 216 lbs, but doesn’t really have any major strengths to his game. He could be considered a downhill runner to some, but he lacks the real tenacity to fight through contact, although his low center of gravity helps. Perine is a similarly styled back to Jason Huntley, and given that he was drafted by Joe Douglas, it’s hardly surprising to see Howie Roseman having a soft spot for him.

The Eagles do still debatably need some help in the backfield, although Miles Sanders reportedly returned to action today after a minor injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their football season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire