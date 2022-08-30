3 reasons why you should bet on the Eagles to win the NFC East

The NFL season is upon us. With a little over a week away until the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2022 campaign, this is your last chance to bet on NFL Futures such as who will win the NFC East. Surprisingly enough, I think there is still a lot of value to be had on the Eagles being the team to lift the NFC East crown for the first time since 2018.

The Cowboys?!

Believe it or not, the Eagles aren’t actually favorites to win the NFC East. They’re still +160 to win it, meaning a $100 bet would net you a $260 return if they do. The Dallas Cowboys are still favored to win the division, providing bettors with a chance to bet behind one of football’s most exciting young teams at an attractive price, but why?

I don’t think Vegas has caught up to the Cowboys just yet. This is not the same team that headlined the show in 2021. The receiving corps has been ripped to shreds and Michael Gallup isn’t exactly going to be galloping out of the gate when he does return from his torn ACL.

The Cowboys are likely going to need to beat the Eagles twice to win the NFC East and this team is just so much better than it was in 2021. The secondary is easily one of the best in the NFC, you have Haason Reddick running rampant up front, and a dominant Georgia duo looking to make names for themselves. I can’t see that offense having its way with Philadelphia as it did one year ago, or many teams for that matter.

Dallas is always a public darling due to its reputation, but that’s about as far as reasons to be bullish go this season. There’s limited upside and a whole lot of downside, unlike the second-placed Eagles in the odds market who are charging full-steam ahead.

Strength of Schedule

The Eagles have the 3rd easiest schedule in all of Football this year. Their 2022 opponents went a combined 133-154-2 in 2021. Given the size of the leap this team has taken over the last six months, it’s really hard to envision them being unable to take advantage of such an easy schedule on paper. They’re going to need 10 wins to compete…and there’s a good chance that the heavy lifting will be done for them…

The rest of the NFC East

The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. Both are as disappointing as each other and neither really pose a viable threat to this Eagles team. If the Eagles are able to handedly sweep both teams, that’s 4 wins straight off the bat.

The Chicago Bears? The Jacksonville Jaguars? The Detroit Lions? The Houston Texans That’s 8.

We’re not counting two games against Dallas, a game against the Saints where Jalen Hurts is now 2-0 against them, or even a clash against the Titans in what will be A.J Brown’s revenge game.

There is every chance this Eagles team cruises to 10+ wins this season, and clinch the NFC East along with it.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire