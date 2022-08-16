Eagles training camp notebook: Jalen Hurts make a statement in final practice

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially completed the main phase of Training Camp. They’ll go on the road for a pair of joint practices and preseason games now, meaning the hard work at home is done. Here’s how they fared during their final outing at the NovaCare Complex.

Eagles injuries & notes

First and foremost, it’s worth glancing at the injury report before the Birds travel to Cleveland for a joint practice and preseason clash with the Browns. Ed Kracz did a great job of compiling the info here:

#Eagles Tuesday practice report



PRACTICE REPORT

WILL NOT PRACTICE

Calcaterra – hamstring

Ellis – hamstring

Epps – back

Hargrave – toe

Kelce – elbow

Mayden – ankle

Sanders – hamstring

Ward – toe

LIMITED

Clark – hamstring

Hightower – groin

Moreland – ankle

Scott – concussion August 16, 2022

Marcus Epps being out gave some first-team opportunities to K’Von Wallace today which was nice to see. We also saw a big day from Noah Togiai, who benefited from some extra reps at TE with Calcaterra missing practice. With the roster cutdown beginning today, it was important for some underdogs to shine and they did exactly that.

It’s not an injury update, but recently-acquired DB Ugo Amadi will wear number 32. The last Eagles DB to wear this was of course Rasul Douglas. He’s walking on hallowed ground. Will he be another corner who got away? I’m not still upset about Sul, I promise…

Jalen Hurts balled out

If there’s ever a practice to look great in, it’s the last of the program. Jalen Hurts was at his very best today down at the NovaCare Complex and while charting each throw can often draw criticism, you’ll struggle to find any fan disappointed with a QB tossing 5 touchdowns and completing 14/20 passes.

Jalen Hurts just firing balls to Zach Pascal in the corners of the end zone in 11 on 11s. #Eagles — Bob Grotz 🇺🇸 (@BobGrotz) August 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts Training Camp Stats Day 12:



14/20, 5 TD, 0 INT



Made some really nice throws. The AJ TD was a special throw.



He definitely gets an A for today #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts with his best throw of camp



Hit AJ Brown down the right sideline from about 40 yards out for a TD between two defenders



The window was small and Hurts got it in there #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 16, 2022

Brandon Lee Gowton also noted that Dallas Goedert was getting some love today, which is a pleasant development after early practices saw a spamming of passes in A.J Brown’s direction. If Hurts can come off his first read and spread the ball around, it’s hard to put a ceiling on how good this offense could be.

Hurts was brilliant on Friday night and has followed it up with an excellent practice on Tuesday. If you’re Nick Sirianni, you have to be feeling confident about your starting QB for 2022.

Underdogs

As aforementioned, the Eagles will need to bring their roster down to 85 by 4PM today. There were some late surges from underdogs that may well impact some of those tricky decisions that Roseman and company have to make.

Josh Jobe has been picking up momentum recently and got a few looks with the first team this afternoon. Elsewhere in the secondary, Reed Blankenship picked off a Reid Sinnett pass. Jaquiski Tartt really hasn’t kicked on and imposed his will as many expected and that opening may be just big enough for Blankenship to squeeze through.

The UDFA who keeps moving up depth chart: Josh Jobe.



He’s working with the 1s today after James Bradberry went inside. Was part of outstanding defenses at Alabama. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2022

Reed Blankenship picks off Reid Sinnett on throw over the middle. Blankenship pushing for a roster spot at safety, should at least make practice squad. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 16, 2022

TE Noah Togiai is having an amazing camp. So good it might be hard to cut him. Just made an amazing TD catch despite being held #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 16, 2022

I mentioned Noah Togiai earlier today and I think his name carries weight. He was obviously a member of the Birds last year before being poached by the Colts and it was a situation that frustrated a lot of fans. With Tyree Jackson injured and his progress unconvincing, the Eagles are without a reliable TE2 and instead have a flurry of developmental names like Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra. If Togiai can really throw his hat into the mix, he could absolutely snatch a roster spot.

Gainwell not gaining..well

One player fans have been very excited about this offseason is Kenny Gainwell. The sophomore running back had a strong rookie year and showed all the tools needed to grow into the shoes Miles Sanders currently owns. Brandon Lee Gowton seemed bearish on him today though, saying he hasn’t taken the leap he should’ve, while Ed Kracz noted a clumsy drop.

Kenny Gainwell with a drop of a short throw 11/11 #Eagles — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 16, 2022

This would potentially explain why the team added another running back who is a dual-purpose runner as opposed to a downhill threat. If optionality is the name of the game, Sanders and Gainwell both skipping beats could leave them pigeon-holed if they want to deploy a zonal rushing attack. Here’s to hoping a case of the dropsies is short-lived for the Memphis product.

Again, the Eagles will be trimming their roster down to 85 today, so stay locked in to Philly Sports Network for the latest on the moves as well as follow-up analysis.

