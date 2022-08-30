Eagles should target Duke Johnson after roster cutdowns

Today is always a fun day. The NFL Roster cutdown deadline is at 4PM EST and the chaos is only just beginning. The Buffalo Bills kickstarted the fun by releasing RB Duke Johnson. Typically, there is always a slew of players released by other teams that feel like perfect fits for the Eagles. You could argue that there may be none more than Duke Johnson.

Duke Johnson released by the Bills

Johnson was limited to five games last year and was the entrenched starter over the final four games of the season. He amassed two 100-yard outings in that span and three touchdowns. This in itself showed that he can be a dangerous downhill runner, dispelling the narrative that he was a better receiving back, having amassed 543 receiving yards in 4 years with the Browns.

As a bigger-bodied back, Duke Johnson joined a Bills backfield that was ripe with talent as an insurance policy in the event that Zack Moss was unable to generate some momentum. Unfortunately, he became surplus to requirement this offseason and the fact he was still slicing through defenses in the preseason finale said it all. Johnson was cut on Tuesday morning and will now be searching for a new NFL home.

Should the Eagles be interested?

The Philadelphia Eagles need running back help, there’s no dancing around that fact. Even if the current crop of running backs can get through the 2022 season, only Kenny Gainwell has a contract that goes beyond the coming season, and it’s not like he’s instilled a lot of confidence during the offseason, with BGN’s Brandon Lee Gowton citing how disappointed he has been with him up to this point.

Jordan Howard’s departure has left a gaping hole for a downhill runner behind this offensive front and we all know that Sirianni has an affinity for pass-catching backs that can further open up this offense. Duke Johnson ticks both boxes and even if he’s unable to stick around on the roster/practice squad, it’s a risk-free shot worth taking on a running back who has 2,261 rushing yards to his name since being drafted in 2015.

Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire