Eagles vs. Dolphins: How to get a FREE $500 bet on tonight’s preseason finale

After splitting a pair of preseason games against the Jets and the Browns, the Eagles now head into their final preseason game of 2022. Most, if not all, of their starters will be sitting, but there are still bets to be made.

Free $500 bet on Eagles vs. Dolphins tonight

Currently, the Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs heading into this contest. Luckily, if you’re uneasy about which side to bet due to the lack of starters on either side, Unibet has your back. Unibet are giving new users an exciting $500 risk-free bet for new users looking to bet on the Eagles!

How to claim

Click this link or any link on this page and sign up to Unibet

or any link on this page and sign up to Unibet Deposit any amount up to $500 using any of the listed deposit methods

Place a bet on any market of your choosing for tonight’s game

If your bet loses, no worries! Unibet will refund your stake as a free bet! So if you bet $20 and it loses, you’ll get $20 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $500!

Best known in PA for their direct relationship with the Eagles, this offer should have you soaring high. Unibet are offering new customers in New Jersey a $250 bonus, but a whopping $500 to those in PA! You’re reading that right.

The value of your free bet depends on your location: Pennsylvania $500 Arizona $250 New Jersey $250 Indiana $250 Iowa $100 Virginia $100

Eagles vs. Dolphins Preview

It’s never easy to bet on a preseason game, especially one where starters are at a bare minimum. The Eagles will have barely any, if any, starters touch the field.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins already canceled one joint practice this week due to food poisoning. With the regular season within reach, both teams will likely leave this one to the guys battling for a roster spot.

It’s very tough to bet any preseason game, but especially this one. However, if you’re looking for something to follow and get a thrill from in this game, the under feels like the play.

The last Dolphins game combined for 28 points. The Eagles have eclipsed 40 in both of their games, but starters showed face a bit. The line has already dropped two points since opening, which is likely moving in the correct direction.

All in all, if you do decide that you can join the action, make sure to do so with one of the promo offer links below. Your bets can be risk-free!

Photo Credit: AP Photo/David Richard