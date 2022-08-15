Bryce Harper’s return to the Phillies lineup is coming soon

With scheduled batting practice today for Phillies All-Star slugger Bryce Harper, it seems the Phightins are finally getting back the final piece to the puzzle.

That’s not to say they haven’t been holding their own in his absence but now a Red October is looking more and more like reality.

Bryce Harper is returning sooner than later

The Phillies MVP is coming back

When Bryce Harper initially went on the IL on June 25 with a broken thumb, many thought Philly would be riding the struggle bus until he got back. Those critics, however, would surely be kicking themselves for what was to come.

Since the All-Star break, they’ve gone 13-7 while adding more firepower in the forms of Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh. Jean Segura was also reinstated from the IL in that time span and continues to produce on both sides of the ball.

Harper is slated to take batting practice at CBP on Monday after he was seen jogging around the bases and doing some tee work. No throwing program is in the mix right now so it seems Bryce Harper will strictly be a DH when he comes back to the lineup.

This is amongst some of the best news for Phillies fans as their favorite player is cruising along to a smooth return. Bryce Harper will take batting practice on the field tomorrow for the first time. He’s staying back and doing his work at Citizens Bank Park. Progressing well, Rob Thomson said. Getting closer to minor-league games. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 14, 2022

Manager Rob Thomson commented on the situation and noted that Harper is “progressing well”. This goes along with news that a rehab assignment is on the horizon thus leading to the end of his IL stint.

Before he went down, Harper continued his MVP run from last year with a slash line of .318/.385/.599 accompanied by 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire