Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Training Camp edition

The first week of Training Camp is coming to a close which means it’s time to start throwing out Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster predictions at the speed of sound. It’s hard to really be certain how things will pan out before a snap of preseason football has been played, but we can at least get a rough idea of what we could expect.

Quarterback 3 (3)

Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Carson Strong

No surprises here. Some may expect Minshew to miss the cut but I think what we’re seeing in camp across the QB room is just a relentless defense that’s really testing the offense. The depth chart is tidy, no need to mess with anything.

Running back 4 (7)

Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, Kennedy Brooks

Kennedy Brooks may well take on the ’Jordan Howard’ role for 2022 but again, there shouldn’t be any major changes to the backfield this season.

Offensive line 9 (16)

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard

LeRaven Clark just misses out on a roster spot as the Eagles instead opt to double down on the versatility of guys like Jack Driscoll. They usually carry 10 linemen, but they can afford to go one lighter with Seumalo and Driscoll being cross-trained on top of there actually being a backup center now in the way of Cam Jurgens.

Tight end 3 (19)

Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Jack Stoll

Tyree Jackson and Grant Calcaterra may well start the year on the PUP/IR list depending on how things pan out. Until then, Rodgers and Stoll will occupy those seats.

Wide receiver 6 (25)

DeVonta Smith, A.J Brown, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Zach Pascal, Britain Covey

I think Britain Covey is everything Sirianni wants in a wideout. His route-running is excellent and his speed will give him a real asset in the return game, which could be an area the Eagles look to prioritize after years of mediocrity.

Defensive tackle 5 (30)

Milton Williams, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu

Again, no real wildcards here. But just how good does that four-man rotation look? Nasty.

Defensive end 4 (34)

Tarron Jackson, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett

Yes, this spot is light. The addition of Reddick will negate some of that as he will line up all over the place. Expect plenty of fluidity from the defensive end spot this year.

Linebacker 6 (40)

Nakobe Dean, Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, T.J Edwards, Shaun Bradley

The Eagles opt to go heavy at linebacker due to the special teams prowess of both Bradley and Edwards. The trio of Dean, Reddick, and White, is genuinely going to be scary for a lot of teams though.

Cornerback 6 (46)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Josh Jobe

There are going to be some really disappointing decisions here. The Eagles have a bucket full of young cornerbacks and only two are going to have a realistic shot of making the final 53. My heart says Gowan, but I could also see a world where Goodrich and Jobe both make it over the line.

Safety 4 (50)

Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Jaquiski Tartt, Andre Chachere

K’Von Wallace has shown nothing this far, where has Chachere is a proven commodity with some coach familiarity. The trio of Harris, Epps, and Tartt, should do the job for this year, but long-term stability is needed ASAP.

Specialists 3 (53)

Rick Lovato, Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs

I really miss Cam Johnston.

PUP Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire