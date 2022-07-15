Should the Sixers target these three free agents?

As the Summer Sixers continue to battle in Las Vegas, the league is still swirling with trade talks and free agency rumors. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving requesting trades, the DeAndre Ayton sweepstakes, and the Utah Jazz trade rumors surrounding Donovon Mitchell, the league may like quite different before training camp begins.

With major moves being discussed and some small swirling rumors linking Eric Gordon and Pat Beverley to the Sixers and James Harden not signing his contract yet, it seems like the roster construction in Philadelphia may not be done.

Currently, the Sixers have 16 players on the rosters and will have to trim it down to 15 by the start of the regular season. If rumors are true and the Sixers are looking into Eric Gordon, it would take 4 or 5 players to match Gordon’s salary without trading Tobias Harris.

If the Utah Jazz has a fire sale to focus on a rebuild, the Sixers would have to trade multiple players just to match the salaries of players like Pat Beverley or Jordan Clarkson. In a scenario where the Sixers make a consolidation trade, they would have to replenish their depth.

There are still free agents available that may be willing to take the veteran’s minimum to play for a contender. Take a look at some free agent targets the Sixers should look into if roster spots become available:

Carmelo Anthony

If the Sixers ended up trading Tobias Harris or Georges Niang, there would be depth needed behind P.J. Tucker at the four spot. Carmelo Anthony is inching toward the end of his career and with it not working out in Los Angeles last season, he could be looking to play for another contender. Anthony mentioned last offseason that the Sixers had some interest and they could be again if they needed some scoring depth off the bench. He managed to average 13.3 ppg and shoot 37.5 percent from three coming in as a reserve last season.

Jeremy Lamb

Jeremy Lamb could replenish depth on the wing if players like Furkan Korkmaz or Matisse Thybulle are traded. Lamb had two solid seasons with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in the deal that included rising star Tyrese Haliburton and All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Lamb’s three-point shooting percentages have been up and down in his career since he came into the league in 2012. In the 2020-21 season, he shot 40.6 percent from long range but last season only shot 32 percent combined in Indiana and Sacramento. Lamb is an average defender and his shooting is respected just enough to where teams won’t leave him wide open.

Ben McLemore

Ben McLemore is another former Houston Rocket, who could help replenish wing depth if players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, or Isaiah Joe are traded. McLemore seemed like he was on his way out of the league a couple of seasons ago but had a resurgence, playing in Houston alongside James Harden.

He is a high-volume three-point shooter who could space the floor for Embiid and Harden. McLemore shot 36 percent from beyond the arc on over 6 attempts a game while playing for the Portland Trailblazers last season averaging 10.2 ppg. His familiarity with Harden and ability to be a quick trigger shooter would make him an attractive free agent for the Sixers.

If dominoes begin to fall around the league and the Sixers get in on any of the action, they could take at either of these players who would fit on the roster.

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire