Nothing like good old-fashioned fish fry to get things back on track for the Phillies.

They say you should eat fish once a week for the iron, but Kyle Schwarber’s been hitting the ball to Mercury, so there must be something in the water.

All of Kyle Schwarber’s home runs with the Phillies pic.twitter.com/PEZdQD5sBT — John Foley (@2008Philz) July 12, 2022

The Phillies’ last series before the All-Star Break will go through Miami. Let’s ride.

Pitching matchup Friday, July 15th – 6:40p @ LoanDepot Park

Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53 ERA) v. Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73 ERA)

After returning from Canada, Gibson rejoins the team, and he has much to prove. Over his last four starts, he’s responsible for a 6.30 ERA and six of the thirteen home runs he’s surrendered on the year.

Conventional wisdom says Miami is an excellent place to start. Of the teams he’s faced, he’s pitched the most innings and recorded the most strikeouts against the Marlins. A solid enough ERA of 3.55 against the Fish is promising.

Kyle Gibson is dealing early 🔥



Struck out the side in the first inning against the Marlins, finishing it off with this nasty cutter to get Jesús Sánchez 🔴⚪️



Made him look like he was swinging rubber 😬 pic.twitter.com/LW94if0GFV — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) April 14, 2022

Of course, Alcantara is the odds favorite on the other side of the aisle to win the NL Cy Young award (-105). The Cy Young hopeful hasn’t allowed a single run over his last 15.0 innings, but the Phillies have hit the Marlins ace.

Across 14.0 innings, the Phillies have Alcantara dinged with a very human 1.214 WHIP. After a few days of the slumping offense, the Phillies draw the Marlins ace, but it must be Good Friday because a seafood buffet is just what the doctor ordered.

Phillies Daily Fantasy Pick of the Day

With the Home Run Derby just days away, let’s roll with Schwarber. It hasn’t hurt us in the past.

He’s expensive on FanDuel at $4,000, but you’re betting and buying the long ball.

Phillies vs. Marlins Betting Information & the Bet We Like Best

Let’s go with a hit parlay.

We’re combining Miguel Rojas, Nick Castellanos, and Schwarber to all record at least one hit.

Rojas is hitting .571 in seven at-bats against Gibson, and both Castellanos and Schwarber are hitting .333 against Alcantara in twenty-two combined A.B.s.

The three of them together pump out +249 odds on FanDuel.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Szagola