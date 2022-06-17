NBA 2022-23 Title Odds: How do the Sixers stack up after the NBA Finals?

The Golden State Warriors lifted their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy since 2015 in euphoric fashion last night and are early favorites to do so again in 2022. But how do the Sixers stack up compared to the rest of the field?

Sixers fell short of the mark in 2021

The Sixers were bounced out of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second year in a row. They ended the season with a 51-31 record on the back of a campaign that many feel should’ve netted Joel Embiid an MVP Award. Unfortunately, that somehow evaded him for the second season in a row.

As far as forecasting the future of the Sixers, it all comes down to how they can surround Joel Embiid with talent. They lack draft capital this year, prompting Daryl Morey to gauge the market for players like Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris. With James Harden reportedly set to return on a short-term deal, it looks as though the Sixers are tweaking the formula in a bid to keep the ever-shrinking championship window alive. But is 2022-23 the season it all comes together?

Not if you ask Vegas.

Looking into the future

Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors lead the way in betting with +460 odds, with the Celtics, Nets, and Bucks nestled in behind them. The Sixers are currently +1600 to win it all next year according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The way-too-early 2023 NBA Finals odds have dropped @FDSportsbook 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1dbS3Qjvsj — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 17, 2022

This feels about right. The Sixers were unable to get past the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals, but that was more due to a lack of discipline and effort in those final two games more than anything else. Not to discredit the Heat, who deserved to win, but it was a series that the Sixers lost more than a series the Heat won.

Should you bet on the Sixers today?

If you do want to bet early on the Sixers, this could be a good time. Theoretically, the team is only going to get stronger over the course of the offseason and if Harden does return, along with a few other moves that induce a positive reaction, we could see the odds slashed.

