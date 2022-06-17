Eagles sign Jaquiski Tartt: All you need to know

The biggest hole left on this Philadelphia Eagles roster was easily the one at Safety. That was until Howie Roseman pulled another ace from his sleeve and signed former Niners CB Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal.

Who is Jaquiski Tartt?

Tartt is 30-years-old and has spent the majority of his career working as a box safety. He’s likely going to be direct competition for Marcus Epps who also plays that role. However, he can play the free safety post just as well.

The only concern here is that going into 2021, he had missed time in four consecutive seasons (a combined 28 games). He bounced back really strongly though, putting up 66 tackles, 5 TFL, and a 57% completion rate when targeted. The injuries haven’t been indicative of a durability issue. Turf toe, a shoulder injury, and a broken arm all landed him on IR, but none of them are really linked and he wouldn’t be relied upon to pick up a starting role anyway.

Howie hits a rome run

A veteran with Super Bowl experience who can tick all the right boxes when healthy, it’s another low-risk option that could just add some extra security to the position if the young guns don’t develop as anticipated.

Howie Roseman has done it again. The Eagles really needed some kind of insurance policy at safety behind Harris and Epps. They bring in a proven vet in Jaquiski Tartt with 64 career starts to his name and played in 82% of snaps for the Niners last season. He’s a starting-caliber player when healthy so it will be very interesting to see whether Marcus Epps can keep up.

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire