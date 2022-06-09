Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Coldplay cover 'Fly Eagles Fly' during Philadelphia concert

Coldplay performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

During Thursday night’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field, UK band Coldplay decided to really try and win the hearts of those in attendance by playing a rendition of the Eagles fight song.

The best part of this performance is undoubtedly Chris Martin’s initial spelling of the word ‘Eagles’ which spelt ‘Eaales’. Beautiful.

Either way, this is pretty cool to see. Chris Martin would never be expected to know the Eagles fight song, and the fact he presumably learned it just to please the Philadelphia faithful is really heart-warming.

It shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Martin recently brought out Bruce Springsteen during a gig in New Jersey and performed ’Dancing in the Dark’ to add a local touch. Something tells me he didn’t have Meek Milll on speed dial, so this was a nice substitute.

The concert, as always seems to be the case with this band, appeared to consist of all their hits over the past two decades, and a beautiful light show that placed a real emphasis on green energy.

Green = Eagles = Go Birds.

