Isaac Seumalo changing positions & 3 other takeaways from Eagles OTA finale

The Eagles had only five full practices during the OTA period. The final day of the practice session before training camp saw Eagles greats return, the quarterback looking to further command respect across the league, and newcomers making their mark.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the final days of OTA’s.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is nullifying arm-strength concerns

A lot of fans and analysts last year lambasted the second year quarterback because of a seeming lack of arm strength.

Through the practices the media has seen, those concerns are at least quietened. Hurts hits Quez Watkins for a 40+ yard TD on the next snap after a 40+ yard TD to John Hightower



Another strong day of deep passes for Hurts #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 8, 2022

The deep touchdown throws from Hurts today capped off what has reportedly been a strong showing to the media over the course of the last few weeks.

If Hurts is able to translate this to the field, he’ll make a lot of Eagle fans happy.

While the only work being shown right now in 7v7, the fact there is clearly improvement early is a great sign.

Fletcher Cox is back

Cox wasn’t around for last week’s OTA’s. Nothing to worry about because these sessions are only voluntary and with the defensive tackle over 30 years old, it makes sense for him not to be going full throttle in June.

He was back today though which was a welcome sign. Cox also spoke to the media about the conversations he has had with Jonathan Gannon and Jordan Davis. #Eagles Fletcher Cox: “I want to share as much information I can with Jordan (Davis). I’m excited about him. The way we rotate, there’s no dropoff. There’s 1A and 1B. There’s no second-team.” pic.twitter.com/TjT9aRfzRV — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 8, 2022

It’s pretty safe to assume the Eagles stalwart DT is preparing to be more of a leader this year.

Eagles Linebackers wreak havoc

With the addition of Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean, the 2022 linebacker position should be far greater than any of the linebackers in recent history.

Already, White is making an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Kyzir White breaks up the pass from Minshew and Davion Taylor intercepts it #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 8, 2022

White is coming to the Eagles as one of the better pass coverage linebackers in the game from last season. A combination of TJ Edwards, White, and Nakobe Dean will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Seumalo moving to Right Guard

A lot of fans predicted that Isaac Seumalo would be moving to right guard after the dominance that was displayed by Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata last year.

Those fans were correct!

Seumalo confirmed to reporters that he’s been preparing for the move to right right side of the line. Isaac Seumalo says Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata were so good next to each other that he was happy to move to right guard #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 8, 2022

Playing different positions is always a difficult situation. For Seumalo, he’s already been taking care of the inexperience of playing a new position by talking to a former Eagle.

Isaac Seumalo says the move to right guard has “been an adjustment for sure.” He’s leaned on Brandon Brooks for advice. “I’m excited about it.”#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton – #VoxContractNow (@BrandonGowton) June 8, 2022

The Eagles practices are done until the end of July when training camp opens up.

But the excitement over what this Eagles team could be will be something to bring fans joy over the next few months.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire