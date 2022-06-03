Shane Steichen will call offensive plays for the Eagles in 2022

Speaking to reporters this morning, Eagles offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen announced that he will be calling plays in 2022, and that he had been doing so since mid-season of last year.

The best head coaches in the NFL know when things aren’t working, and make a change to benefit the team as a whole. Nick Sirianni looks to have noticed that in just his first season with the team.

“Going forward, I’ll be calling the plays.” Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said he took over play-call duties mid-season in 2021, with head coach Nick Sirianni and the staff heavily involved in planning.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) June 3, 2022

Sirianni even credited the change as a big reason for the turnaround that saw the roster go from a 3-5 record to going 9-8 and a playoff berth.

#Eagles OC Shane Steichen said he’ll continue to call plays this coming season. Nick Sirianni said that the midseason change last year played a vital role in offensive turnaround. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 3, 2022

The announcement comes s a surprise as no formal announcement was made prior to this offseason, but shows a clear demarcation point from when the Eagles went from pass-happy, to a run dominant team in 2021.

It’s another refreshing system that has changed over the last two years. Gone are the days where the Eagles had eight different offensive minds muddling up terminology and creating confusion for the offense.

To be able to pass off play-calling duties, as an offensive mind, is a huge indicator of a leader understanding his own limitations. Andy Reid is a prime example of this. Whenever his play-calling would get “stale” he would have his OC’s and assistants call plays to mix it up. There’s a reason no Eagles Head coach has won more than him.

For all of Doug Pederson’s success in Philly, he always was adamant that he would never NOT call plays, and that ultimately led to stagnation with the offense in his later years with the team.

As the season continues, all eyes will now be on the relationship between Steichen, Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. For Hurts, the off-season was over months ago according to his OC. #Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Jalen Hurts: “He has a relentless effort to be great.”



Also said Hurts’ time spent on footwork is “starting to show.” pic.twitter.com/IZtJNuHHSu — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) June 3, 2022

That might be exactly what the Eagles have needed.

hoto by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire