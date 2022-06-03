Joe Girardi reportedly fired by the Phillies

All week speculation has flowed on whether or not the Phillies would cut ties with manager Joe Girardi. On Friday morning just after 10 AM, Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury dropped this on us.

Hearing much buzz that Phillies could make change at manager today. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 3, 2022

Just 6 minutes later, Salisbury dropped an even hotter JimBomb. Joe Girardi had been fired.

Joe Girardi is out as Phillies manager. Rob Thomson interim — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 3, 2022

Joe Girardi fired

After 2+ seasons, Joe Girardi is out as the Phillies manager. Girardi was 1120-935 all-time as a manager but had been lackluster since his arrival in Philadelphia as his 132-141 record would indicate.

The Phillies confirmed the transaction just minutes later. The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022

The Phillies’ bench coach Rob Thomson will step into the interim role. This will be Thomson’s first full-time managing role in the big leagues.

In other moves, Bobby Meacham was relieved as a coaching assistant. Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri will be moved to bench coach

Dave Dombrowski also shared a comment within the press release.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities. While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt a chage was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things aroung. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident Rob, with his experince and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.” Dave Dombrowski

The Phillies make a change

Many fans who were clamoring for Girardi’s firing now have their wish. The Phillies are currently 22-29 in 3rd place in the NL East. They are 12 games behind the New York Mets.

Hopefully, with a new voice, the Phillies can turn things around and still have a shot at making the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

At long last, a change has been made. Joe Girardi has been cast out of the City of Brotherly Love. Who will be his replacement? We’ll find out soon enough.

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire