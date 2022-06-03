DeVonta Smith Celebrity softball game: All you need to know

As OTA’s kick off in Philadelphia, so too does a summer of excitement. Adding to that is DeVonta Smith’s Celebrity Softball Game taking place at Coca-Cola Park this Saturday. The event will include wholesome family activities, a home run derby, and a seven-inning game of softball.
Where? Coca-Cola Park, Allentown, Pennsylvania
Gates Open: 12:30pm
Home Run Derby: 2pm
Softball Game: 3pm
Captain’s
DeVonta Smith & Micah Parsons
Eagles players in attendance:
Jalen Hurts
A.J Brown
Miles Sanders
Darius Slay
Brandon Graham
Dallas Goedert
Nakobe Dean
Jalen Reagor
Avonte Maddox
Boston Scott
NFL players in attendance
Jaylen Waddle
Najee Harris
Cameron Dantzler
Pat Surtain III
Diontae Johnson
Mack Wilson
Terrell Edmunds
Ted Ginn
Elijah Moore
Greg Newsome
Justin Hardwe
La’Mical Perine
Shyheim Carter
Former Eagles in attendance
Barrett Brooks
LeSean McCoy
Vinny Curry
Miscelanious attendees
Danny Garcia
Kyle Neptune
Ticket information
Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased both here and at devontasmithsoftball.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $52. There is also a meet and greet with DeVonta which costs $100.
Coverage
If you can’t make the fun-filled event, don’t fret. Our own Bryan Cameron will be covering the game for our Eagles team and providing you with a postgame recap with some exciting extras along the way!
Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire