DeVonta Smith Celebrity softball game: All you need to know

NFL: DEC 26 Giants at Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 26: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates a first down during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

As OTA’s kick off in Philadelphia, so too does a summer of excitement. Adding to that is DeVonta Smith’s Celebrity Softball Game taking place at Coca-Cola Park this Saturday. The event will include wholesome family activities, a home run derby, and a seven-inning game of softball.

Where? Coca-Cola Park, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Gates Open: 12:30pm
Home Run Derby: 2pm
Softball Game: 3pm

Captain’s

DeVonta Smith & Micah Parsons

Eagles players in attendance:

Jalen Hurts
A.J Brown
Miles Sanders
Darius Slay
Brandon Graham
Dallas Goedert
Nakobe Dean
Jalen Reagor
Avonte Maddox
Boston Scott

NFL players in attendance

Jaylen Waddle
Najee Harris
Cameron Dantzler
Pat Surtain III
Diontae Johnson
Mack Wilson
Terrell Edmunds
Ted Ginn
Elijah Moore
Greg Newsome
Justin Hardwe
La’Mical Perine
Shyheim Carter

Former Eagles in attendance

Barrett Brooks
LeSean McCoy
Vinny Curry

Miscelanious attendees

Danny Garcia
Kyle Neptune

Ticket information

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased both here and at devontasmithsoftball.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $52. There is also a meet and greet with DeVonta which costs $100.

Coverage

If you can’t make the fun-filled event, don’t fret. Our own Bryan Cameron will be covering the game for our Eagles team and providing you with a postgame recap with some exciting extras along the way!

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

