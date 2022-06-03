DeVonta Smith Celebrity softball game: All you need to know

As OTA’s kick off in Philadelphia, so too does a summer of excitement. Adding to that is DeVonta Smith’s Celebrity Softball Game taking place at Coca-Cola Park this Saturday. The event will include wholesome family activities, a home run derby, and a seven-inning game of softball.

Where? Coca-Cola Park, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Gates Open: 12:30pm

Home Run Derby: 2pm

Softball Game: 3pm

Captain’s

DeVonta Smith & Micah Parsons

Eagles players in attendance:

Jalen Hurts

A.J Brown

Miles Sanders

Darius Slay

Brandon Graham

Dallas Goedert

Nakobe Dean

Jalen Reagor

Avonte Maddox

Boston Scott

NFL players in attendance

Jaylen Waddle

Najee Harris

Cameron Dantzler

Pat Surtain III

Diontae Johnson

Mack Wilson

Terrell Edmunds

Ted Ginn

Elijah Moore

Greg Newsome

Justin Hardwe

La’Mical Perine

Shyheim Carter

Former Eagles in attendance

Barrett Brooks

LeSean McCoy

Vinny Curry

Miscelanious attendees

Danny Garcia

Kyle Neptune

Ticket information

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased both here and at devontasmithsoftball.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $52. There is also a meet and greet with DeVonta which costs $100.

Coverage

If you can’t make the fun-filled event, don’t fret. Our own Bryan Cameron will be covering the game for our Eagles team and providing you with a postgame recap with some exciting extras along the way!

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire