The Eagles keep it in the family as Julian Lurie now has an official role

For the Philadelphia Eagles, gone are the days of the Norman Braman’s or Leonard Tose’s where the Owner cared more about making a profit, or finding a new home for the franchise.

There are football family dynasties throughout the league’s history. The Manning’s all were drafted with the #1 overall picks in their respective drafts. The Ryan’s are the series of defensive coaches that changed the way defenses and football were played. While the Rooney’s turned horse-racing winnings into one of the most successful franchises in football. Id

Since buying the team in 1994, Jeffrey Lurie has built the Eagles from mediocre losers to one of the best, and most valued franchises in the game.

Lurie’s ability to spot unproven talent in coaches and executives have allowed the Eagles to make quick changes almost every year and still be able to field a consistent winner.

But the Eagles patriarch is now 70 years old. To continue the team’s fortune and strong roots, it appears Lurie is ready to get his son, Julian, working in the family business.

Expected move into a formal role for Julian Lurie has become official. The #Eagles owners’ son has been named Business and Football Operations Strategy, NFL sources said confirming @Bo_Wulf’s story.



The elder Lurie has been grooming his 26-year-old son for some time. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 1, 2022

Julian Lurie is a graduate from Harvard and has reportedly been working with the team and even has an office at the Novacare Complex.

The younger son was also at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in February working alongside Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and Jeff Stoutland.

In previous interviews, Jeffery Lurie said if Julian does take over the Eagles one day, he’ll be more prepared than he was thanks to his early involvement in team operations.

The latest position will allow Julian to be able to get further access and knowledge around the game. While he continues to grow within the organization, the ties that compare both the Lurie’s and Rooney’s are growing ever more apparent.

In the 1960’s, the Steelers founder, Art Rooney had his son, Dan as part of the scouting process work to personally hire Chuck Noll and usher in one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Dan’s work within the Steelers organization helped the transition period after Art Sr. that kept the Steelers in a winning future.

If the Eagles are to succeed after Jeffrey Lurie passes along his team, it’s paramount that the next in line be readily prepared and able to usher in the new age of dominant Eagles football.

After an offseason filled with an incredible amount of changes from the roster to the scouting department and now to the grooming of Julian Lurie for his undeniable destiny. The Eagles have not only retooled their roster but they’ve also rebranded the identity of the franchise for years to come.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire